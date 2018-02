Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Light scattered showers were possible Monday across San Diego County as temperatures continue to dip.

The cooling trend is expected to continue through Wednesday with scattered rain showers also possible through Valentine's Day.

Warmer, dryer weather is expected to return by the weekend.

High temperatures Monday will be around 59 degrees at the beaches, inland and in the western valleys. It'll be 50 to 55 near the foothills, 45 to 51 in the mountains and 65 to 70 in the deserts.