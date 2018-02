SAN DIEGO – Rescuers were searching for a possible boater in the water off the coast of Sunset Cliffs Monday morning after a capsized boat was found.

The empty boat was found along the rocks near Del Mar Avenue, about five blocks south of the Ocean Beach Pier, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman. The boat did not have registration information.

A US Coast Guard crew was assisting SDFRD with the investigation.

This story will be updated as details are available.