× Body found off La Jolla coast is man who fell from Crystal Pier last month

SAN DIEGO – A body discovered off the coast of La Jolla Sunday morning is that of a young Pacific Beach man who fell off the Crystal Pier on Jan. 21.

Lifeguards recovered the body of 27-year-old Taylor Watts about two-and-a-half miles from the shore after being contacted by people on a private boat who reported seeing the body floating in the water.

Watts, an aspiring local musician, was with friends when he fell off Crystal Pier. Divers and rescue helicopters searched for him for several days but were unable to find his body.