13-year-old skateboarder hit by car in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies Monday were investigating a crash in San Marcos that seriously injured a 13-year-old skateboarder, authorities said.

Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the boy was riding down a hill from an apartment complex in the 400 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard, just west of Autumn Drive, when he entered the roadway and was hit by the front end of a 2015 Nissan Sentra, Deputy David Arnold Sr. said. The injured boy’s parents were notified of the crash and arrived on the scene before deputies and paramedics.

San Marcos Fire Department personnel took him to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, Arnold said. His injuries, mostly to his lower extremities, were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The 25-year-old woman driving the Sentra was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Arnold said. The cause of the crash is under investigation by deputies from the San Marcos substation’s traffic division.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision was asked to call Arnold at 760-510-5045.