Police searching for missing Rancho Bernardo man with Alzheimer's disease

SAN DIEGO – Police were Sunday searching for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who drove away from his Rancho Bernardo home Sunday.

Terrence McCluer, 90, was last seen at his residence on Plaza del Curtidor at about 12:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

He’s believed to have left in his silver 2013 Honda Civic, with California license plate number 7CLZ980.

McCluer’s driver’s license has been suspended for more than a year due to his condition, police said.

Officers asked anyone with information on McCluer’s whereabouts to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.