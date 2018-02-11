× Man stabbed with broken bottle during bar fight in marina area

SAN DIEGO – Two men got into a verbal argument Sunday at a bar in San Diego’s marina area and one was stabbed with a broken bottle, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at 2 a.m. at McFadden’s bar at 731 Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“The suspect grabbed a bottle and hit the victim in the head,” Heims said. “The bottle broke and the suspect used the broken bottle to slash the victim across the lower neck and stomach.” The victim also suffered two puncture wounds to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a hospital with wounds not believed to be life- threatening, he said. The suspect fled.