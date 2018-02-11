× Lifeguards recover body off coast of La Jolla

SAN DIEGO – Lifeguards recovered an unidentified body off the coast of La Jolla early Sunday, authorities said.

At about 7:30 a.m., lifeguards were contacted by mariners in a private boat two-and-a-half miles from the shore, who reported seeing a body floating in the water, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Lifeguards responded and retrieved the body of an unknown man. No description was available.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office was looking into identifying the man, Munoz said.