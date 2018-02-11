× High-speed police chase through College Area ends in arrest

(SAN DIEGO)–A man wearing an ankle bracelet led San Diego police on a high-speed chase through city streets Sunday night before surrendering in the College Area, a San Diego police official said.

The pursuit began around 9:15 p.m., after officers observed him failing to stop at a stop sign on El Cajon Boulevard near 50th Street. Speeds reached 100 mph on Fairmount Avenue before the man eventually pulled into a dead-end street on Collwood Way and surrendered, police said.

He was taken to the hospital after telling officers that he hit his head sometime during the chase. Authorities said he would be arrested on a felony evading charge after receiving treatment for the injury.

No one else was hurt.