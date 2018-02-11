× Brush fire near Oak Park prompts evacuations

(SAN DIEGO) — At least 23 residences were evacuated after a brush fire erupted near Chollas Parkway and 54th Street Sunday night, a San Diego Fire official said.

The fire began just before 5:30 p.m. and quickly spread to palm trees, forcing several street closures. Crews were able to attack the blaze from the air and ground.

The Red Cross assisted evacuees at the Northgate Gonzalez Market on University Avenue before the evacuation order was lifted just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told police that up to three kids and one adult were seen where the fire started. Officers were able to catch up to one adult and arrested him on unrelated charges, a San Diego Police official said.