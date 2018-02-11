× 1 person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO – One person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train early Sunday, police said, delaying train service for travelers.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m., about half a mile north of the Sorrento Valley Transit Station, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A northbound train was traveling about 60 miles per hour when the engineer observed a man emerge from nearby brush and run toward the tracks, said sheriff’s Deputy Jason Burk.

The engineer hit the emergency brakes but was not able to avoid striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Burk said.

The Pacific Surfliner train involved in the crash was delayed for more than an hour and a half while authorities investigated, Amtrak said.

Two trains were cancelled because of the incident, and Amtrak officials said they anticipated delays for the rest of the morning.

The San Diego Police Department initially responded and confirmed the death, said SDPD Sgt. Dino Delimitros, but the investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s department.