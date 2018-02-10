× DUI checkpoint in Imperial Beach yields 2 arrests, 15 citations

IMPERIAL BEACH – Two people were in custody Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after being arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Imperial Beach.

Authorities conducted the checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Laura Spang.

Of the 1,146 vehicles screened, 51 vehicles were sent to a secondary screening, which resulted in two DUI arrests, Spang said.

Authorities also issued 15 citations, she said.