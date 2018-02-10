Deputies search for missing Lakeside woman

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies Saturday were searching for a woman who went missing from her Lakeside home.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said 70-year-old Laura Scinto — who uses her middle name, Diane — left her home sometime Friday night, and her car was found unoccupied in the 13400 block of Willow Road in Lakeside.

She was described as white, 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Deputies asked anyone with information on Scinto’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.