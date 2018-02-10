Cooler temps, scattered rain expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans should expect cooler temperatures and scattered rain this week, after an extended bout of unseasonably warm weather.

For much of the past month, high temperatures in the 70s and 80s have been the norm, but forecasters are now calling for highs in the 60s and lower 70s throughout the region. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers on Monday, and there will continue to be a chance of rain until Friday.

The rain is unlikely to put a dent in the dry conditions the region is sliding back into, after last year's rainy season ended a years-long drought.

A storm in January is the only significant rain much of the state has seen, and precipitation continues to be well below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The period from October to December 2017 was the second-driest on record -- drier only than the same three-month period in 1929, the NWS said.

The agency issued a red flag warning for some parts of Southern California amid predictions of dry weather and Santa Ana winds through Sunday, but a portion of Camp Pendleton was the only part of San Diego County included in the warning.