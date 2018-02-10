El Cajon Supercross rider gets back on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- El Cajon native Christian Craig makes his debut this weekend on the Supercross track at Petco Park.

Craig has returned from retirement and a horrific injury to race his 450 in his hometown. A crash nearly 10 years ago almost cost him his ability to walk.

"In 2009 I ended up breaking my back pretty bad and I had to re-learn how to walk," Craig said. "Spent a month in rehab and took a year off the dirt bike. I think from then on it took the wind out of my sails. I had to go to a different job, I wasn't well off in retirement. I ended up doing construction, building homes for two years and that really made me appreciate racing a dirt bike again."

Craig says it's about more than riding. It's his chance to prove to his son that he should never have to give up on his dreams.

"And I looked at him and I'm like, I want him to grow up knowing his dad never gave up on his dreams," Craig said.

It's not just his son he influences. Team rider Chase Sexton looks to him like family.

"He was like my big brother," Sexton said. "He helps me out every once in a while. But we used to be a lot closer than we are now just because we are racing each other."

Craig jokes about his regrets helping Sexton so much.

"I kind of regret teaching him so much that I did. Because he has beaten me a couple of times now and I'm kicking myself. Nothing but happy for him and his success, but he has to stay behind me next time."

Now, the 26-year-old has his focus on the podium.

"I wanna get wins for this season and that's my goal," Craig said. "Just focus on every Saturday. I'm happy to be here in San Diego and have good vibes and bring it into tomorrow night."

Craig is going into the races this weekend ranked fifth in points.