3 people shot overnight in south San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Police said Saturday they are not aware of any connection between two similar late-night shootings in adjacent communities of south San Diego that sent three people to the hospital.

The incidents took place an hour apart and just two miles from each other.

In the first case, at 10:26 p.m. Friday, a 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking in Logan Heights.

The boy was heading south in the 800 block of South 29th Street when a car, occupied by at least two men, passed him and came to a stop, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

One suspect got out of the car and fired several shots at the boy, striking him once in his right arm, Heims said. The car was last seen fleeing east on Marcy Avenue. The two suspects were only described as Hispanic men.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

In the second shooting, two men in their 60s were reportedly shot at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex in Mountain View at 11:27 p.m. Friday. The men were on a sidewalk at the sports complex, in the 1000 block of South 45th Street, when a light-colored, older-model sedan drove past them and made a U- turn, Heims said. The sedan stopped, and one occupant fired several shots at the men.

One of the victims, a 61-year-old man, was shot in his left thigh, and was able to drive himself to the hospital, Heims said.

The other victim, a 63-year-old man, was shot in his right calf, Heims said. Responding officers found him on the sidewalk and he was taken to a hospital.

No suspect descriptions were available for the second shooting.