What is the best pizza place in San Diego County?

Posted 5:33 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34AM, February 9, 2018

SAN DIEGO – As if you needed another excuse to enjoy a piping hot slice. Friday, February 9 is National Pizza Day!

It’s no surprise San Diegans love their pizza.  Here are the top pizza trends and statistics, according to Uber Eats.

  • Fastest pizza delivery: 9.9 minutes
  • Average slices ordered per week: 79,464! Total slices last year: 4.1 million
  • Biggest pizza day of the week: Sunday
  • Most popular pizza ordered in San Diego: “Build Your Own”
  • Most number of pizzas ordered in one order in San Diego: 32
