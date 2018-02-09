What is the best pizza place in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO – As if you needed another excuse to enjoy a piping hot slice. Friday, February 9 is National Pizza Day!
It’s no surprise San Diegans love their pizza. Here are the top pizza trends and statistics, according to Uber Eats.
- Fastest pizza delivery: 9.9 minutes
- Average slices ordered per week: 79,464! Total slices last year: 4.1 million
- Biggest pizza day of the week: Sunday
- Most popular pizza ordered in San Diego: “Build Your Own”
- Most number of pizzas ordered in one order in San Diego: 32