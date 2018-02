× Warden rescues deer trapped in soccer net

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma game warden was able to rescue a deer stuck in a soccer goal net.

Game Warden Cody Youngblood of Adair County received a call from a concerned motorist who saw a deer entangled in a goal net, KFOR reported.

Warden Youngblood was able to find the deer and free it. He said the deer was only tired and was not injured.

“Who knew deer enjoyed playing soccer?” the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page post joked.