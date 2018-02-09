× Robber smashes his car window after locking keys in car, police say

SAN DIEGO – A bandit armed with a shotgun held up a City Heights convenience store early Friday morning, then smashed out the window of his own getaway car after apparently locking his keys inside, authorities said.

Based on the suspect’s description, the weapon used and the getaway car, robbery detectives believe the gunman may be the same man who robbed cash and pornographic magazines from an adult bookstore about 24 hours prior to Friday’s robbery.

The latest heist occurred around 4:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 4919 University Ave., just east of Euclid Avenue and about a mile east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The suspect entered the convenience store, threatened the clerk with a shotgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Once in the parking lot, the bandit apparently smashed the driver’s side window of his dark Nissan Sentra and fled westbound on University Avenue, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven, long-haired Hispanic man in his 20s with a heavy build. He wore a black baseball hat and a red and black sweater.

The suspect’s physical appearance, clothing, weapon and car all matched the descriptions given Thursday of a man who robbed the Adult Depot on Pacific Highway in Mission Hills a little after 5:30 a.m., Martinez said. Robbery detectives were investigating whether the heists on back-to-back days were connected.