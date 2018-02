Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A 90-year-old man died after he was hit by two cars while crossing the street Friday evening in Chula Vista.

The crash happened near the intersection of East H Street and Buena Vista Way, according to Chula Vista police.

Police said two cars were driving through a green light when they hit the man, who died at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision, according to police.