Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety medicine in system, autopsy says

LAS VEGAS — An autopsy report on Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock said he had anti-anxiety medication in his system at the time of death, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The autopsy report also indicated that Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Review-Journal said.

According to the report, Paddock’s brain remains in a research lab in Stanford University School of Medicine.

Paddock, 64, opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1, killing 58 people and injuring almost 500.

A judge ordered the autopsy report released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Associated Press.