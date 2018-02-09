Jorge “Kid Bash” Munoz returns to the ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before his 21st birthday, Jorge "Kid Bash" Munoz faced emotional and financial hardship that almost kept him out of the boxing ring forever.

"A lot of things happened, a lot of good, and bad things..."

Kid Bash grew-up in El Centro, with an estranged relationship with his mother, and a complex relationship with his father... Who also boxes.

"I tried to spend as much time as possible with him when he was around... And that's basically what we did. We didn't really talk much, it wasn't loving, you know, it was more like alright we're going to box. That's all I needed"

He found his passion at the young age of 6... Sparring with his father, and sharing the dream of boxing professionally.

Due to the financial cost of boxing, Jorge started working at age 14 in the fields.

He also felt an obligation to help his brothers and sisters. Eventually he had to quit to work full-time.

That is until Christina Carrillo heard his story and saw him box.

"I really want to look for guys that are really hungry" Says Carrillo. "That want to be the best that they can be and I like to see fighters that have a little bit of a different background, and he sure had a really unique story. So we signed him and he's here in san diego with us."

Jorge and his 16-year-old little brother live and work under Carrillo's care.

Kid Bash trains at JAB boxing club, where he gets the training, support, and education he needs to move forward in life.

"I just think about all the things I've been through and feed off that negative energy," says Jorge, "people bring themselves down with that energy, but I don't I use it I flip it and help myself get motivated from it."

"From his background and what he's been through to where he is now... He's mentally strong. Dale Soliven, his coach stressed.

"He just needed a chance... This all is going to work out for him- that's where his foundation is.. It's that he is mentally strong."

The focus now on what's ahead. His 9th professional fight in Tijuana on feb 16th in the 126-pound weight class.

"I'm going out there and get another win."