Couples wanting to get married on Valentine’s Day should book appointment, county says

SAN DIEGO – If you and your sweetheart are planning to get married at one of the San Diego County offices on Valentine’s Day, consider booking an appointment.

San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg issued a reminder to couples wishing to “tie the knot” or renew their wedding vows Wednesday, February 14 to make an appointment. He said the slots are filling up.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding,” said Dronenburg. “Call right now so we can help you plan this special day.”

Marriage licenses cost $70. There is an additional $88 fee to have county personnel conduct a wedding ceremony at the Waterfront Park.

The downtown office located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage licenses and ceremony appointments.

Ceremonies can be done at our Waterfront Park, alongside the historical County Administration Center or inside one of our ceremony rooms overlooking San Diego Bay.

Couples may “walk-in” at the downtown San Diego location only.

License and ceremony appointments are encouraged at the downtown San Diego location, but are required in at the Chula Vista, San Marcos, and El Cajon locations. Appointments can be made by calling 619-237-0502.

County officials said 108 couples tied the knot during last year’s Valentine’s Day.

