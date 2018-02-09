Cops seize drugs, guns, money from unlicensed pot shops

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics officers from the San Diego Police Department seized more than 35 pounds of marijuana, nearly $3,000 and three firearms during a pair of operations this month targeting illegal marijuana businesses, police said Friday.

The larger of the two raids focused on a North Park dispensary and the owner’s El Cajon residence, where officers served a pair of warrants Thursday morning, SDPD narcotics unit Lt. Matt Novak said.

Between the two locations — Patient First Choice dispensary in the 2500 block of University Avenue and Hisham Hanna’s home near Greenfield Drive — officers seized 28 pounds of high-grade marijuana and more than 600 marijuana edibles and concentrates, Novak said. They also seized $1,600 in cash and two firearms.

Hanna, 55, was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit, Novak said.

Jail records Friday no longer showed Hanna as an inmate.

On Feb. 1, narcotics unit officers raided the Sacred Source Sanctuary dispensary at 3434 Midway Drive, seizing seven pounds of high-grade marijuana, $1,200 in cash and a .45-caliber handgun, Novak said. That operation resulted in five employees being arrested and cited for possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit.

Despite recreational marijuana becoming legal on Jan. 1, similar raids like the ones this month will continue at illegal dispensaries, delivery services and other marijuana businesses, Novak said.

“All owners and employees found operating these illegal businesses will be arrested and prosecuted,” the lieutenant warned.