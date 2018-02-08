Twin moms give birth on same day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Twin sisters delivered their babies on the same day in Chula Vista, hospital officials announced Thursday.

The mothers, Larisha West and Sanisha Johnson, gave birth within five hours of each other at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Wednesday, according to hospital spokeswoman Jeanna Vazquez.

This is the third time the twin sisters went through pregnancy together, but the first time their babies will share a birthday.

At first, it the sisters thought they would deliver one day apart, because Sanisha was induced on Tuesday for medical reasons and Larisha was scheduled for a C-section delivery on Wednesday. But as events played out, Sanisha delivered Angel Wednesday, five hours before Larisha delivered Dontee by C-section.