× Residents overcharged up to $420 on water bills, city admits

SAN DIEGO — The city utilities department announced Thursday that 343 water customers were overcharged as much as $420 due to meter misreading, possibly explaining huge water bills that left residents dumbfounded and city officials searching for solutions in recent weeks.

The Public Utilities Department completed an internal review after it, city council members, the mayor’s office and local media received dozens of complaints from residents who say their bills incorrectly showed skyrocketing water usage.

The department found there was indeed a problem related to meter reading at customers in Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Penasquitos. Of 2,041 meters in that area, 323 were misread which resulted in recent overcharges ranging from $186 to $420, city staff said today at the City Council Environment Committee meeting.

They will be receiving refunds.

“It’s very important to the PUD that we deal with this issue,” Public Utilities Department Director Vic Bianes said.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer last week directed the department to investigate every complaint of high water bills. The city auditor will also be completing a review of the department’s billing practices by June.

Other reasons why customers’ bills could have increased are a 6.9 percent rate jump that took effect on Aug. 1, a one-time billing schedule change that extended the normal 60-day billing period to up to 70 days late last year, warmer months that could contribute to increased usage and leaks in homes and irrigation systems, according to the mayor’s office.