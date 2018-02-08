Suspicious package prompts bomb squad investigation near Encinitas laundromat

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The bomb squad was in Encinitas Thursday to investigate the discovery of a possible grenade found at a laundromat.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a suspicious package at LaunderLand 1291 Encinitas Boulevard around 11 a.m. A gardener found it behind the business, authorities said.

The laundromat may have been temporarily evacuated and people working at nearby businesses were told to shelter-in-place.

As of 12 p.m., the bomb squad was seen behind the business and people were inside the laundromat.

The item turned out to be a plastic toy, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

#Breaking #bombscare in Encinitas possible grenade found FOX 5 San Diego 1pm pic.twitter.com/zwBCOMWxhP — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) February 8, 2018

