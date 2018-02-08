× New fire station opens in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — One of the city’s oldest and busiest fire stations was replaced Thursday by a new facility in City Heights.

The new Fire Station No. 17 is located at Orange and Chamoune avenues. The 10,760-square-foot building is more than double the size of the one it replaced at 41st Street and University Avenue, which was built in 1950, according to the mayor’s office.

“We’re replacing one of the city’s oldest fire stations with the newest as we continue making major investments in public safety to better serve our neighborhoods,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “This isn’t just a building, it’s a community asset for City Heights that will help protect property and save lives for generations to come.”

The station receives an average of 540 calls per month and covers a 4- square-mile area around City Heights.

The new building includes 10 dormitories, a gym and space for two fire engines and an ambulance, according to the mayor’s office.

It was built at a cost of $10.3 million and includes solar panels capable of generating up to 20 percent of the building’s power.

“Our crews are very excited to be in this new station,” Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said. “And the neighboring residents are thrilled to have a new addition to the neighborhood. We look forward to serving many generations to come.”