Driver dies, passengers rescued in SR-125 rollover crash

LA MESA, Calif. – A driver was killed and two passengers injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight near a freeway transition ramp in La Mesa, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound state Route 125 approaching the transition to westbound Interstate 8, according to a California Highway Patrol. The connector ramp, a steep one-lane loop, was closed for more than five hours but reopened about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

One person was fatally injured in the rollover crash, the CHP reported. The two passengers suffered injuries of unknown severity and were taken by paramedics to hospitals.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Thursday morning.