Cruise ship with dozens of sick people docks in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A cruise ship with two dozen sick people docked in San Diego early Thursday morning, authorities said.

A Royal Caribbean Quest cruise ship pulled into San Diego Bay around 5:30 a.m. Twenty-two passengers and two crew member were sick with norovirus, according to Owen Torres, Royal Caribbean spokesman.

"All other guest have recovered and were treated by our ship’s doctors and responded well with over-the-counter medication," Torres stated. "We are taking steps to do a full barrier sanitation cleaning of the ship before she departs on Thursday, February 8 for next cruise."

"We encouraged our guests and crew to wash their hands often, which health experts recommend as the best defense against stomach viruses, which each year affect as many as 300 million people worldwide—only the common cold is more prevalent."

#developing: cruise ship arrives in San Diego unscheduled after 22 passengers & 2 crew members fall ill to norovirus. Live on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/rtNvcOd7Da — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) February 8, 2018