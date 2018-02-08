Animal sanctuary raises funds with vote to name white tiger cub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – If you want to have a say in naming a white tiger cub at an East County animal sanctuary, it's going to cost you.

The 7-month-old cub was confiscated from a person in New Orleans.

Lions, Tiger & Bears, a big cat and exotic animal rescue in Alpine, is running a pay-to-play vote on the name for their tiger cub. It costs $1 a vote, so if you donate $25, you can vote 25 times.

The proposed names are Nola, Sassy, Missy, Zoe and Charlie. As of Thursday afternoon, Nola was in first place with more than 2,000 votes.

Find out more about the voting fundraiser on the sanctuaries Facebook page.