× Woman seriously injured in head-on crash

SAN DIEGO — A 49-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision with a vehicle that jumped a median and crossed into opposing lanes in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash was reported about 4:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of Regents Road, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and had just left an access road and turned onto southbound Regents Road when the SUV collided head-on with a 2003 Buick Regal driven by a 57-year-old man, Heims said.

The Buick had been northbound on Regents when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the raised center median into oncoming traffic, the officer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. The man was not injured.