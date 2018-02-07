Woman injured fiancé before turning gun on self, police say

EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman shot her fiancé before turning the gun on herself Tuesday evening in a domestic violence incident in an El Cajon apartment, police said Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m., El Cajon police received a call about a shooting at Park Royale Apartments in the 100 block of West Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg who was performing first aid on a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The woman had shot her fiancé in the leg before shooting herself in the chest, police said.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim in the domestic violence incident. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s name.