Woman catches neighbor’s dog riding her pony

HALFWAY, Mo. – “I can’t make this stuff up!!”

That’s what 22-year-old Callie Schenker, of Halfway, Missouri posted on Facebook after coming home to find the neighbor’s dog riding her pony, according to the Springfield News Leader.

Schenker whipped out her phone and recorded the unlikely pals trotting off into the darkness. She posted the video to Facebook last Thursday so her friends could see it.

“So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!” Schenker wrote last Thursday.

Naturally, thousands of people began sharing the video and by Monday morning she was bombarded by notifications.

“It was insane,” she told the newspaper. “It was kind of overwhelming.”

Responding to a flood of questions from internet skeptics, Schenker wrote on Facebook:

The dog didn’t get hurt! No the dog is not abused at his home, he just likes to travel the rural area we live. Cricket is fine, he lost his eye along time ago in an incident that had nothing to do with the dog! I DID not put the dog on the pony!

She also said she’d seen the Corgi riding Cricket two days earlier, but only managed to take a photo that time.

Schenker said the dog belongs to a couple who she doesn’t know very well. The neighbors’ Corgi, who she thinks is named Roper, is a regular visitor, however. Roper is apparently accustomed to strolling through Schenker’s doggie door and helping himself to her dogs’ kibble. He can be “kind of a pain in the butt,” she joked.

“I’m really glad everyone got a good laugh out of it — if they got a laugh from the actual dog, or a laugh from my laugh,” Schenker told the Springfield News-Leader. “I’m glad it’s something happy this time instead of something sad in the news.”

Schenker says she’s been overwhelmed with Facebook friend requests, so for anyone who wants more Cricket updates, she’s created a page for the pony that – fingers crossed – will also feature a certain four-legged rider in the near future.