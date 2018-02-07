× Toys ‘R’ Us to hold going-out-of-business sales

SAN DIEGO – Over 150 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores are about to hold going-out-of-business sales, according to Time Magazine.

The chain announced in January it would be closing more than 180 stores, which is about a third of their locations, as part of a bankruptcy plan. The stores were expected to close between February and mid-April, according to the report.

Three stores in San Diego County were among in the closings, including the Mission Valley, Mira Mesa and Vista locations.

The company would not confirm when the official date of sales will be, but it could start as early as Wednesday, according to USA Today.

