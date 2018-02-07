Toys ‘R’ Us to hold going-out-of-business sales

A Toys R Us sign is visible at a Toys R Us store January 28, 2002 in Arlington Heights, IL. Toys R Us Inc. plans to cut 1,900 jobs and to close 27 Toys R Us stores and 37 Kids R Us stores in a drive to cut costs and boost its operating profits. The toy and childrens apparel retailer said on January 28, 2002 it will take a $213 million pretax restructuring charge as a result of the moves in its fiscal fourth quarter ending February 2, 2002. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO – Over 150 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores are about to hold going-out-of-business sales, according to Time Magazine.
The chain announced in January it would be closing more than 180 stores, which is about a third of their locations, as part of a bankruptcy plan. The stores were expected to close between February and mid-April, according to the report.
Three stores in San Diego County were among in the closings, including the Mission Valley, Mira Mesa and Vista locations.
The company would not confirm when the official date of sales will be, but it could start as early as Wednesday, according to USA Today.
Full list of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores that are closing.