Southwest offering flights from San Diego to NorCal for $29

SAN DIEGO – Southwest Airlines is offering one-way flights between San Diego and Northern California for as little as $29, but the sale ends Wednesday.

The fares, primarily offered on weekday flights, are valid between Feb. 27 and May 23 and must be purchased 21 days in advance, according to the airline’s website.

Travelers can purchase the cheap tickets for select flights originating out of the San Diego International Airport, and going to destinations including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and Sacramento. The airports in Santa Ana and Ontario are offering the same deal, KTLA reported.

Return flights from Northern California to Southern California can also be purchased for as low as $29.

Additionally, fares posted to Southwest’s website on Wednesday also showed that one-way tickets to Las Vegas from Los Angeles International Airport cost as little as $70.

The discounted fares are nonrefundable, and seats and travel dates are limited, the airline said.