Security threat prompts evacuation at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO – An undisclosed security threat prompted an evacuation of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport Wednesday.

The terminal was evacuated temporarily due to a security-related threat at the ticket counter area, according to airport spokeswoman Rebecca Bloomfield.

Airport officials sent a tweet about the threat around 11:51 a.m. Within minutes, a follow-up tweet announced Harbor Police had cleared the threat and travelers were allowed to re-enter the area.

An unidentified person was detained by officers.

Travelers were advised to check their flight status as arrivals and departures were affected by the investigation.

Details regarding the type of threat were not released.

ALERT: There is a security-related incident underway at SAN. Law enforcement is on scene & safe evacuation is underway. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) February 7, 2018