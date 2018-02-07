× Plan B vending machine to be installed at UCSD

LA JOLLA, Calif. – An advisory board at UC San Diego Tuesday approved a vending machine that will sell generic Plan B pills in one of the student centers, according to the university newspaper.

Once the “Wellness Vending Machine” installed at Price Center, UCSD will become the third University of California to sell the morning after pill through a vending machine, The Triton reported. Last March, UC Davis installed a similar machine, following UC Santa Barbara in 2015.

The machine will also sell pregnancy tests, condoms and Advil and will be accessible to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The machine is scheduled to be installed by spring quarter of 2018.