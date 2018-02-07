Man accused of punching police officer faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accused of punching a San Diego police officer in the face during a clash between two groups at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan Saturday pleaded not guilty Wednesday to resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Frederick Jefferson was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Riley said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, has left the hospital and is recovering at home but his injuries are significant.

Jefferson faces nine years and four months in prison if convicted.

“He assaulted a peace officer with force likely to produce great bodily injury and did, in fact, produce great bodily injury and there were several instances of resisting police officers with force or violence,” Riley said.

Jefferson’s next court appearance is Feb. 20.