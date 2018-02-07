Dense fog advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – It was another foggy early morning Wednesday along San Diego County’s coastline.

Yet, the fog and low clouds were expected to quickly move out later in the morning by brisk offshore winds, according to the weather advisory.

Those winds will be gusty in the foothills and valleys Wednesday combining with a high-pressure system that will boost temperatures Wednesday about five degrees above what they were Tuesday.

The weather should cool slightly beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, but another run of warm weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

High temperatures Wednesday will be around 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 80 inland, 82 in the western valleys, 76 to 81 near the foothills, 66 to 74 in the mountains and 77 to 82 in the deserts.c