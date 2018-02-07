Bonita residents worried old sewer line will lead to spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONITA, Calif. – Bonita resident Lenka Holman says there is a ticking bomb that runs below her home. It's a sewer line she says is outdated and overloaded.

The line serves dozens of homes in the area near the Bonita Golf Course along Sweetwater Road.

Holman says it constantly backs up, stinking up the entire area. She worries it will eventually rupture, sending raw sewage into the Sweetwater River and her neighborhood.

"We have had a couple of backups to where it's in our house. You could actually see things coming up, I'll leave it at that," said Holman.

Holman says San Diego County has been reluctant to upgrade the line despite requests from residents and more homes about to be built in the area.

"If it's not taken care of and new development isn't taken into consideration, with a new load that's going to be put on this already overloaded line, there's going to inevitably be a spill and there's not going to be any way to handle it," said Holman.

"County Sanitation District is not aware of any concerns that have been raised regarding odor in the vicinity," county spokesperson Jessica Northrup wrote in a statement to FOX 5.

"Based on this report, we will have crews on site tomorrow to investigate,” she added.