EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in El Cajon Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Park, according to a tweet from El Cajon police.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police said there are no known outstanding suspects.

Detectives are investigating.

