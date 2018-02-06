2 people die, dogs injured in small plane crash in Santee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. – Two people died and two dogs were injured in a small plane crash in Santee Tuesday morning, according to Heartland Fire officials.

The crash site was in the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue, about 1,000 feet from Gillespie Field. Authorities received a call about the Cessna crash just before 7 a.m.

Authorities initially reported a possible third person was missing, but determined that was not the case and ended their search.

Alexis Hill was driving when she and her brother watched the plane come out of the fog. The plane appeared to be having trouble.

"The plane was swerving and started coming down toward our car," she said. "It swerved over to the construction site and went head down."

There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash, a witness told FOX 5.

Six months earlier, a different small plane crashed on North 2nd Street and El Rey Avenue near Gillespie Field and the two people aboard survived.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.