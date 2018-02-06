Searchers scour neighborhood, canyons for runaway kids

SAN DIEGO – A large-scale search involving police, a helicopter, volunteers and dogs was underway Tuesday afternoon after five young children ran away from a treatment center.

The children, ages 10 to 12, were reported missing after staff members at the San Diego Center for Children saw them climbing a fence and leaving the center at around 8 a.m. The three girls and two boys were last seen at a nearby strip mall, police said.

Police from San Diego and El Cajon joined sheriff’s deputies and volunteers in a search of the Linda Vista neighborhood and the nearby urban canyons, including Tecolote Park. Searchers were being aided by at least one helicopter and police K-9 teams.

Authorities did not say why the children were at the center, which is located at 3002 Armstrong Street. The non-profit organization provides foster care and other services for children and families that have mental, emotional and behavioral problems, according to its website.

Authorities said they mounted the intensive search effort because they want to prevent the children from being harmed. There is no danger to area residents, they said.