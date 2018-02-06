Dogs survive deadly crash, but one dies at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif -- Two large dogs were rescued from the wreckage of a small plane crash in Santee Tuesday morning, but one of them died of its injuries later at a veterinary hospital.

The dogs belonged to the pilot and passenger of the doomed Cessna, who did not survive. They were identified as John and Cherrill Longhurst of Montana. The Longhursts had previously lived in Escondido and Orange County.

The dogs were brought to the VCA Animal Medical Center In El Cajon. One was brought in on a stretcher with very serious internal injuries, including trauma to its chest. That dog succumbed to its injuries.

The second dog was also hurt in the crash but is said to be in guarded condition and is expected to recover.

Around 3 p.m., a couple arrived in a black car registered to Christopher Longhurst, a doctor with UCSD. He is believed to be the son of the pilot. The man and woman were inside animal hospital for about 30 minutes, but they did not leave with a dog.

Hospital staff said the surviving dog is in guarded, but stable condition.