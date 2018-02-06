× Beloved rhino ‘Chuck’ passes away at Safari Park

SAN DIEGO – Zookeepers were mourning the death of a renowned southern white rhinoceros at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

“Chuck” was best known as the longtime companion of Nola, one of the world’s last remaining northern white rhinos when she died in 2015, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday. The two rhinos had bonded during their time in the zoo enclosure.

Chuck was euthanized Friday after zoo staff reported a significant decline in his health, the newspaper reported. They estimated his age to be around 50.

According to zoo officials, Chuck’s species is not in immediate danger. The Safari Park has 16 other southern white rhinos.

Zoo staff said Chuck was clever for his ability to open gates and taking things apart.