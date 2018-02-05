Security breach reported at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO – A person slipped past security and boarded a San Diego flight, according to a frustrated passenger Monday.

Patrick Hunt posted a picture to Twitter Monday around 10 a.m. showing passengers boarding an Alaska Airlines plane at San Diego International Airport. He also added a photo that appeared to show a security official escorting someone off the plane.

“Thanks @TSA for letting one passenger slip by security at SD airport and allowing them on our plane. Some of us should have no issue changing out plans because you didn’t do your job. Thanks!” Hunt posted.

FOX 5 reached out to airport officials to get an explanation of what happened.