Ohio toddler dies on front porch in freezing weather

AKRON, Ohio - Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found out in the cold on her front porch.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday 2-year-old Wynter Parker suffered severe hypothermia, FOX 8 reported. The official cause of death has not been determined.

Her mother found her on the front porch of an apartment complex on Doty Drive in Akron at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The girl was unresponsive and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died.

The temperature for much of Friday remained in the teens. Police were called to the apartment around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The mother told the 911 dispatcher she found her daughter frozen outside.

"I cried because I just don't understand how a 2-year-old could be outside and you not know," neighbor Crystal Lucas told WJW.

Lucas says the woman who lives in the apartment kept to herself and had two children, the 2-year-old girl and a boy. She was surprised when police officers knocked on her door.

"It was freezing and that was my biggest worry when the cops came, when they started asking about the kids, they didn't divulge what was really going on, but when he asked about the kids, obviously something was going on and I was worried," Lucas said.

Neighbors say they would occasionally hear people arguing outside of the apartment. Lucas says she has seen both children outside alone before.

"I've had to take the baby home because she'll be outside playing…it was a few times that I had to take both of her kids home," she said. "It's just a very sad situation, it literally broke my heart."