Cracker Barrel opens first California store

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Customers were welcomed into California's first Cracker Barrel restaurant Monday morning.

Cracker Barrel restaurant and retail store officially opened at 6 a.m. in Victorville. It quickly filled up with eager customers, KTLA reported.

The location pays homage to California's Route 66 and showcases real wagon parts, a vintage saddle and other genuine local antiques.

The location's gift shop offered a place for others to browse as they waited for tables.

The Victorville Cracker Barrel is located at 11612 Amargosa Road.