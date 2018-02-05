Council confirms native San Diegan as city COO

SAN DIEGO — The City Council Monday unanimously confirmed the appointment of native San Diegan Kris Michell as the city’s chief operating officer.

Michell has served as deputy COO for special projects since 2017. She succeeds Scott Chadwick, who has accepted the same post in Carlsbad.

Michell previously worked in the private sector and as chief of staff for former San Diego mayors Susan Golding and Jerry Sanders, according to the mayor’s office.

“Welcome aboard, I know you’ll do a great job,” Council President Myrtle Cole said to Michell. “I know you’ll be a great COO. Thank you for taking up the challenge and the commitment of doing that.”

Mayor Kevin Faulconer described Michell’s management approach as “results-driven.”

“Her wealth of experience both inside and outside City Hall has earned her the respect of leaders on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “Since taking office I’ve made it a priority to make the city more efficient and effective, and Kris will work with our dedicated employees to ensure the public receives excellent service. We are embracing new ideas and approaches to deliver results for our neighborhoods, and Kris is the right person for the job.”

The chief operating officer oversees the day-to-day operations of the city on behalf of the mayor. The COO directly supervises the chief financial officer and the police and fire chiefs, and through subordinates, oversees the public works and neighborhood services operations of the city.

Michell returned to the city in 2017 after leaving City Hall to work as vice president of government relations for the Padres and president and chief executive of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from San Diego State University, according to the mayor’s office.

Chadwick served in the position since 2013.