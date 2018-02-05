7-year-old girl saves grandma, father in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 7-year-old girl credited with saving her family from a house fire in Oak Park had just attended a fire-safety training.

Alex Cox enjoys school and learning and it is a good thing she pays attention because a lecture she heard not long ago helped her make quick lifesaving choices.

“It’s just like a miracle that you can still survive with having helpful tips,” Cox said.

The second-grader said around 2 p.m. Saturday she smelled something and looked over and saw flames at her home in the 5400 block of Grape Street. Instead of hiding, she rushed to get her grandma's attention and then picked up the phone.

“I had to jump over [the flames] kind of,” she said. “I just called 911 and it was like ‘Hello? Hello?’ And I just [hung] up because I was really scared at the moment," Cox said.

As the fire grew, her grandmother woke up her father. They attempted to put the fire out, but the flames were just too big.

About the time the family got out of the house firefighters pulled up and extinguished the flames.

Cox, her father and grandmother were all taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Cox lost her pet fish, rabbit and all of her clothes and toys. However, she is choosing to look on the bright side.

“The most important thing is that you get out of there safely, and it’s okay if your stuff gets burned up, or your special things,” Cox said. “Sometimes stuff happens and you have to be prepared for it."

Cox said she remembered things like not to touch door handles because of the heat, and to crawl beneath the smoke while covering your mouth.

The cause of fire remains under investigation Monday. Fire officials estimate the cost of damages to the home was $250,000.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family.